Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 102.11. However, the company has seen a 2.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/23 that Farmers Worry Agriculture Deal Will Curb Competition

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is above average at 9.88x. The 36-month beta value for BG is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BG is $126.55, which is $25.54 above than the current price. The public float for BG is 129.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume of BG on July 13, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG’s stock has seen a 2.23% increase for the week, with a 7.52% rise in the past month and a 5.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for Bunge Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.41% for BG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $138 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.84. In addition, Bunge Limited saw 0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Garros Julio, who sale 1,017 shares at the price of $103.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Garros Julio now owns 53,780 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $105,665 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Limited stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Limited (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Bunge Limited (BG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.