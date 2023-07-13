BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.30 in comparison to its previous close of 2.87, however, the company has experienced a -19.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF) Right Now?

The public float for BOF is 2.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOF on July 13, 2023 was 748.13K shares.

BOF’s Market Performance

. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.74% for BOF’s stock, with a -26.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOF Trading at -26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.58% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOF fell by -19.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, BranchOut Food Inc. saw -40.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOF starting from Healy Eric, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Healy Eric now owns 750,083 shares of BranchOut Food Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-319.88 for the present operating margin

-35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for BranchOut Food Inc. stands at -617.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.