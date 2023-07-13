Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) by analysts is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 68.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BRQS was 1.69M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has increased by 11.96 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS’s stock has risen by 25.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.14% and a quarterly drop of -20.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.05% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for BRQS’s stock, with a -43.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.70%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +25.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1894. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -54.73. Equity return is now at value 392.00, with -72.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.