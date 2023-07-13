BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) by analysts is $3.25, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for BKSY is 92.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BKSY was 1.50M shares.

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY)’s stock price has decreased by -6.25 compared to its previous closing price of 2.08. However, the company has seen a -9.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BKSY’s Market Performance

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has seen a -9.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.37% gain in the past month and a 44.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for BKSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.71% for BKSY stock, with a simple moving average of 19.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

BKSY Trading at 20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc. saw 26.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc., valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc., sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.44 for the present operating margin

-9.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc. stands at -114.58. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -29.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.