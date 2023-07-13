BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) has increased by 7.52 when compared to last closing price of 31.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is above average at 134.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is $34.50, which is $0.17 above the current market price. The public float for BJRI is 22.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BJRI on July 13, 2023 was 320.30K shares.

BJRI’s Market Performance

The stock of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has seen a 10.81% increase in the past week, with a 9.47% rise in the past month, and a 17.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for BJRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.93% for BJRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BJRI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BJRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $36 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

BJRI Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJRI rose by +10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.38. In addition, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. saw 30.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJRI starting from Krakower Brian S, who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $32.46 back on May 18. After this action, Krakower Brian S now owns 4,959 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., valued at $37,978 using the latest closing price.

Krakower Brian S, the Chief Information Officer of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., sale 950 shares at $31.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Krakower Brian S is holding 6,129 shares at $29,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.08 for the present operating margin

+5.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stands at +0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI), the company’s capital structure generated 154.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.