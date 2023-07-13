Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, BNTC stock has gone down by -6.49%, with a monthly decline of -2.75% and a quarterly surge of 7.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.06% for Benitec Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.26% for BNTC’s stock, with a 0.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is $4.00, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for BNTC is 25.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNTC on July 13, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

BNTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) has decreased by -5.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNTC Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2408. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw 33.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24457.53 for the present operating margin

-449.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stands at -24942.47. The total capital return value is set at -149.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.29. Equity return is now at value -256.00, with -180.70 for asset returns.

Based on Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), the company’s capital structure generated 28.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.96. Total debt to assets is 13.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.