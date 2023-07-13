Assessing the Risk and Potential of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s (BOOT) Stock

The stock of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has seen a 5.21% increase in the past week, with a 23.77% gain in the past month, and a 21.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for BOOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.80% for BOOT stock, with a simple moving average of 28.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) Right Now?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BOOT is at 2.35.

The public float for BOOT is 29.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.25% of that float. The average trading volume for BOOT on July 13, 2023 was 800.82K shares.

BOOT) stock’s latest price update

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT)’s stock price has increased by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 89.45. However, the company has seen a 5.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $110 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at 20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +19.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.85. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 44.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Hackman Gregory V., who sale 15,749 shares at the price of $69.16 back on May 26. After this action, Hackman Gregory V. now owns 57,120 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $1,089,258 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 56,880 shares at $80.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 35,701 shares at $4,604,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +10.29. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.