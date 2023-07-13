Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) by analysts is $7.00, The public float for ARTW is 2.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ARTW was 10.73K shares.

ARTW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) has increased by 11.20 when compared to last closing price of 2.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARTW’s Market Performance

ARTW’s stock has risen by 16.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.28% and a quarterly rise of 5.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.30% for ARTW’s stock, with a 20.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARTW Trading at 9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTW rose by +16.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. saw 38.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARTW starting from Ramsey Randall C., who purchase 8,800 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jul 29. After this action, Ramsey Randall C. now owns 34,685 shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc., valued at $19,360 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+23.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.70.

Based on Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW), the company’s capital structure generated 69.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.95. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.