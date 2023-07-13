Arteris Inc. (AIP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.

The public float for AIP is 18.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIP on July 13, 2023 was 253.46K shares.

AIP) stock’s latest price update

Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.67 in relation to its previous close of 7.03. However, the company has experienced a 7.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AIP’s Market Performance

AIP’s stock has risen by 7.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.91% and a quarterly rise of 78.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.33% for Arteris Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.37% for AIP stock, with a simple moving average of 44.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIP stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIP in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $23 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

AIP Trading at 27.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIP rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Arteris Inc. saw 79.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIP starting from JANAC K CHARLES, who sale 4,804 shares at the price of $7.03 back on Jul 05. After this action, JANAC K CHARLES now owns 235,844 shares of Arteris Inc., valued at $33,763 using the latest closing price.

Alpern Paul L, the VP and General Counsel of Arteris Inc., sale 1,748 shares at $7.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Alpern Paul L is holding 44,230 shares at $12,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIP

Equity return is now at value -76.10, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arteris Inc. (AIP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.