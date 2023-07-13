Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.86 in relation to previous closing price of 11.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Right Now?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ARI is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARI is $10.38, which is -$1.02 below the current market price. The public float for ARI is 139.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ARI on July 13, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

ARI’s Market Performance

The stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has seen a 3.32% increase in the past week, with a 6.18% rise in the past month, and a 26.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for ARI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for ARI’s stock, with a 8.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARI Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw 7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from Kasdin Robert A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.54 back on May 08. After this action, Kasdin Robert A now owns 85,739 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $238,582 using the latest closing price.

ROTHSTEIN STUART, the President & CEO of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $11.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that ROTHSTEIN STUART is holding 452,676 shares at $167,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.