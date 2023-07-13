Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

The 36-month beta value for SPR is also noteworthy at 1.63.

The public float for SPR is 104.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.16% of that float. The average trading volume of SPR on July 13, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

SPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has decreased by -3.30 when compared to last closing price of 29.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPR’s Market Performance

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has experienced a -3.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.62% drop in the past month, and a -18.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for SPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for SPR’s stock, with a -1.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

SPR Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.46. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw -2.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $26.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 17,641 shares at $13,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Equity return is now at value 599.60, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.