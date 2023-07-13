Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is above average at 69.34x. The 36-month beta value for LTH is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LTH is $22.30, which is -$0.02 below than the current price. The public float for LTH is 166.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. The average trading volume of LTH on July 13, 2023 was 942.15K shares.

The stock price of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) has jumped by 5.53 compared to previous close of 20.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that People Are Hitting the Gym. Life Time Sees Memberships Rise Even After Boosting Prices.

LTH’s Market Performance

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has seen a 14.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.05% gain in the past month and a 28.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for LTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.25% for LTH’s stock, with a 39.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

LTH Trading at 11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +14.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.81. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. saw 84.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from Weaver Erik, who sale 40,703 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jun 12. After this action, Weaver Erik now owns 66,666 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., valued at $814,186 using the latest closing price.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, the member of a group that is 10% of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., purchase 11 shares at $15.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T is holding 5,203,581 shares at $172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH), the company’s capital structure generated 191.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.64. Total debt to assets is 54.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.