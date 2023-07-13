Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

The 36-month beta value for PHGE is also noteworthy at 1.27.

The average price estimated by analysts for PHGE is $6.50, which is $6.13 above than the current price. The public float for PHGE is 24.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of PHGE on July 13, 2023 was 223.07K shares.

PHGE) stock’s latest price update

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHGE’s Market Performance

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has seen a -6.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.55% gain in the past month and a 41.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.43% for PHGE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for PHGE’s stock, with a 19.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3504. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw 100.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who purchase 3,192 shares at the price of $0.27 back on May 22. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 10,914 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc., purchase 6,521 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 7,722 shares at $1,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Equity return is now at value -109.90, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.