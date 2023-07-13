Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is above average at 12.89x. The 36-month beta value for BIIB is also noteworthy at 0.15.

The public float for BIIB is 143.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of BIIB on July 13, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 279.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/06/23 that FDA Gives Full Approval to Alzheimer’s Drug

BIIB’s Market Performance

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has seen a -2.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.12% decline in the past month and a -1.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for BIIB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for BIIB’s stock, with a -1.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIIB stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BIIB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIIB in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $350 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

BIIB Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.62. In addition, Biogen Inc. saw 0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from Singhal Priya, who sale 81 shares at the price of $282.87 back on Jul 03. After this action, Singhal Priya now owns 2,924 shares of Biogen Inc., valued at $22,912 using the latest closing price.

Gregory Ginger, the EVP, Human Resources of Biogen Inc., sale 2,681 shares at $300.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Gregory Ginger is holding 8,483 shares at $804,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.11 for the present operating margin

+70.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biogen Inc. stands at +32.30. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Biogen Inc. (BIIB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.37. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.