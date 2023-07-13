Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BMR is 12.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of BMR on July 13, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BMR) stock’s latest price update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.13 in comparison to its previous close of 2.73, however, the company has experienced a -8.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BMR’s Market Performance

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has experienced a -8.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.76% drop in the past month, and a 52.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for BMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.79% for BMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.06% for the last 200 days.

BMR Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMR fell by -8.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Beamr Imaging Ltd. saw -29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

+95.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beamr Imaging Ltd. stands at -43.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.