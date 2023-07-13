Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

The 36-month beta value for APYX is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APYX is $7.67, which is $3.22 above than the current price. The public float for APYX is 30.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.90% of that float. The average trading volume of APYX on July 13, 2023 was 302.75K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

APYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) has jumped by 7.94 compared to previous close of 5.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APYX’s Market Performance

APYX’s stock has risen by 13.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.55% and a quarterly rise of 72.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for Apyx Medical Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.47% for APYX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 53.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

APYX Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares sank -17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Apyx Medical Corporation saw 146.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from Hornsby Todd, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $7.56 back on Jun 26. After this action, Hornsby Todd now owns 40 shares of Apyx Medical Corporation, valued at $113,400 using the latest closing price.

Goodwin Charles D. II, the Chief Executive Officer of Apyx Medical Corporation, purchase 11,750 shares at $5.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Goodwin Charles D. II is holding 40,000 shares at $70,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.94 for the present operating margin

+23.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corporation stands at -52.09. The total capital return value is set at -50.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.48. Equity return is now at value -51.30, with -37.10 for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.