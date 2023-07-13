An In-Depth Look at HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) Stock Performance

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has seen a -1.04% decrease in the past week, with a 8.63% gain in the past month, and a 8.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for HCA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for HCA’s stock, with a 17.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is 14.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCA is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is $319.00, which is $22.95 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 210.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On July 13, 2023, HCA’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.19relation to previous closing price of 294.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/10/23 that HCA Healthcare Data Leak Appears to Be Theft

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $304 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

HCA Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.28. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 23.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Cuffe Michael S., who sale 12,556 shares at the price of $284.44 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cuffe Michael S. now owns 28,783 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $3,571,396 using the latest closing price.

Akdamar Erol R, the Group President of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $285.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Akdamar Erol R is holding 42,484 shares at $997,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Equity return is now at value -186.30, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.