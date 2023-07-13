Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AMED stock has gone down by -0.85%, with a monthly decline of -1.42% and a quarterly surge of 12.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.92% for Amedisys Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for AMED’s stock, with a 4.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Right Now?

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is $97.67, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for AMED is 31.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMED on July 13, 2023 was 714.37K shares.

AMED) stock’s latest price update

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 91.00. However, the company has seen a -0.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/26/23 that Amedisys Agrees to UnitedHealth Takeover, Scraps Option Care Health Merger

Analysts’ Opinion of AMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMED stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AMED by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMED in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $97 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

AMED Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMED fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.27. In addition, Amedisys Inc. saw 8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMED starting from North Michael Paul, who sale 5,908 shares at the price of $86.43 back on Mar 03. After this action, North Michael Paul now owns 4,164 shares of Amedisys Inc., valued at $510,628 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amedisys Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amedisys Inc. (AMED), the company’s capital structure generated 51.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.84. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.