Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) has jumped by 2.88 compared to previous close of 5.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.65.

The public float for AMPS is 67.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of AMPS was 1.43M shares.

AMPS’s Market Performance

AMPS stock saw an increase of 7.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.37% and a quarterly increase of 23.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.71% for AMPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

AMPS Trading at 19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from GSO Altus Holdings LP, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Jun 14. After this action, GSO Altus Holdings LP now owns 21,116,125 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $246,177 using the latest closing price.

Weber Dustin, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Altus Power Inc., sale 225,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Weber Dustin is holding 1,960,276 shares at $1,228,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.