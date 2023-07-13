Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.52 in comparison to its previous close of 118.38, however, the company has experienced a 0.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is above average at 25.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is $160.13, which is $45.62 above the current market price. The public float for ARE is 162.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARE on July 13, 2023 was 993.09K shares.

ARE’s Market Performance

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has seen a 0.68% increase in the past week, with a -2.35% drop in the past month, and a -4.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for ARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for ARE’s stock, with a -13.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $140 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2022.

ARE Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.84. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -19.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from MARCUS JOEL S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $122.20 back on May 08. After this action, MARCUS JOEL S now owns 351,354 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $916,500 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS JOEL S, the Executive Chairman of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $168.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that MARCUS JOEL S is holding 388,729 shares at $1,512,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+31.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +19.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.