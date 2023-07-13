AEye Inc. (LIDR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) has surged by 4.62 when compared to previous closing price of 0.19, but the company has seen a 6.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LIDR is at 2.37.

The public float for LIDR is 145.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.74% of that float. The average trading volume for LIDR on July 13, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

LIDR’s Market Performance

LIDR stock saw an increase of 6.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.40% and a quarterly increase of -18.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.72% for AEye Inc. (LIDR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for LIDR’s stock, with a -63.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

LIDR Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1903. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -57.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dussan Luis, who purchase 4,621 shares at the price of $0.22 back on May 31. After this action, Dussan Luis now owns 1,142,215 shares of AEye Inc., valued at $1,014 using the latest closing price.

Dussan Luis, the CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist of AEye Inc., purchase 5,236 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Dussan Luis is holding 1,137,594 shares at $1,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Equity return is now at value -98.00, with -72.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AEye Inc. (LIDR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.