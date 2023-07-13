Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) has dropped by -5.57 compared to previous close of 4.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AHI is also noteworthy at 3.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AHI is $3.00, which is -$1.3 below than the current price. The public float for AHI is 7.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume of AHI on July 13, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

AHI’s Market Performance

The stock of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen a -19.08% decrease in the past week, with a 241.94% rise in the past month, and a 194.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 51.50% for AHI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.36% for AHI’s stock, with a 102.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHI Trading at 50.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 51.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, as shares sank -51.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +179.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI fell by -19.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw 158.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9909.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stands at -11481.18. The total capital return value is set at -341.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -564.66.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.