Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) by analysts is $10.00, which is $10.17 above the current market price. The public float for ACER is 13.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.85% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ACER was 193.69K shares.

ACER) stock’s latest price update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.21 in comparison to its previous close of 0.89, however, the company has experienced a -10.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACER’s Market Performance

ACER’s stock has fallen by -10.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.37% and a quarterly drop of -14.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for Acer Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.61% for ACER’s stock, with a -44.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

ACER Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACER fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8947. In addition, Acer Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACER starting from Schelling Chris, who purchase 819,672 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 29. After this action, Schelling Chris now owns 2,712,529 shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

ASELAGE STEVE, the Director of Acer Therapeutics Inc., purchase 409,836 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that ASELAGE STEVE is holding 483,741 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACER

Equity return is now at value 208.80, with -202.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.