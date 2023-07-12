Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) by analysts is $18.00, which is $10.48 above the current market price. The public float for ZURA is 2.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.80% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ZURA was 737.36K shares.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.59 in comparison to its previous close of 6.98, however, the company has experienced a -18.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZURA’s Market Performance

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has seen a -18.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.19% decline in the past month and a -45.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.13% for ZURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.99% for ZURA’s stock, with a -33.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $20 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

ZURA Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA fell by -18.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Zura Bio Limited saw -36.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZURA starting from Munshi Amit, who purchase 117,647 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Munshi Amit now owns 617,640 shares of Zura Bio Limited, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.