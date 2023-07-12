YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a -3.16% decrease in the past week, with a 14.26% gain in the past month, and a 17.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for YPF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for YPF’s stock, with a 41.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YPF is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YPF is $18.25, which is -$3.75 below the current price. The public float for YPF is 387.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on July 12, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 14.51. However, the company has seen a -3.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

YPF Trading at 15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 56.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 72.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.04. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.