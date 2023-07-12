What Recent Market Trends Mean for Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) Stock

The stock of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has seen a 0.41% increase in the past week, with a 0.33% gain in the past month, and a -13.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for CCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for CCI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCI is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCI is $148.63, which is $32.73 above the current price. The public float for CCI is 430.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCI on July 12, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.69relation to previous closing price of 115.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $155 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

CCI Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.04. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 02. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 15,416 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $117,996 using the latest closing price.

Nichol Laura B, the EVP – Business Support of Crown Castle Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Nichol Laura B is holding 16,782 shares at $604,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc. stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.