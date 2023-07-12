WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has gone up by 18.41% for the week, with a 53.05% rise in the past month and a -71.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.62% for WETG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.18% for WETG’s stock, with a -87.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WETG is 0.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.03% of that float. The average trading volume for WETG on July 12, 2023 was 423.81K shares.

WETG) stock’s latest price update

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.91 in comparison to its previous close of 9.49, however, the company has experienced a 18.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WETG Trading at 12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +54.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.66. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw -82.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.68 for the present operating margin

+81.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeTrade Group Inc. stands at +35.99. The total capital return value is set at 41.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.19. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -27.80 for asset returns.

Based on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.87. Total debt to assets is 13.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.