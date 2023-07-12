WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.57% for WLGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for WLGS’s stock, with a -10.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLGS is 14.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On July 12, 2023, WLGS’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

WLGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) has increased by 20.93 when compared to last closing price of 1.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WLGS Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.56%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS rose by +13.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5133. In addition, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. saw -49.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.38 for the present operating margin

+18.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. stands at -14.31. Equity return is now at value 48.00, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.