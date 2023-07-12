VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has seen a -0.70% decrease in the past week, with a -8.06% drop in the past month, and a -16.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for VNET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.99% for VNET’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VNET is at -0.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VNET is $37.74, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for VNET is 124.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.78% of that float. The average trading volume for VNET on July 12, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

VNET) stock’s latest price update

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has soared by 3.26 in relation to previous closing price of 2.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.40 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

VNET Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -49.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc. stands at -10.98. Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.