Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.13 in relation to its previous close of 15.98. However, the company has experienced a 3.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VKTX is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VKTX is $33.80, which is $17.8 above than the current price. The public float for VKTX is 68.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.27% of that float. The average trading volume of VKTX on July 12, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX’s stock has seen a 3.63% increase for the week, with a -35.46% drop in the past month and a -5.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.09% for VKTX’s stock, with a 37.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $32 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

VKTX Trading at -24.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -34.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +449.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 70.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Rowland Charles A Jr, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 16. After this action, Rowland Charles A Jr now owns 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MACARTNEY LAWSON, the Director of Viking Therapeutics Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MACARTNEY LAWSON is holding 47,965 shares at $384,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -43.30 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.