UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) has dropped by -13.85 compared to previous close of 11.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for URGN is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for URGN is $25.75, which is $16.17 above the current price. The public float for URGN is 20.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URGN on July 12, 2023 was 244.49K shares.

URGN’s Market Performance

The stock of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has seen a -5.24% decrease in the past week, with a -13.38% drop in the past month, and a 2.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for URGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.81% for URGN’s stock, with a -2.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

URGN Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URGN fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, UroGen Pharma Ltd. saw 8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URGN starting from Schoenberg Mark, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Jan 31. After this action, Schoenberg Mark now owns 146,879 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd., valued at $19,228 using the latest closing price.

Smith Jason Drew, the General Counsel of UroGen Pharma Ltd., sale 1,636 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Smith Jason Drew is holding 12,600 shares at $16,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.82 for the present operating margin

+88.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for UroGen Pharma Ltd. stands at -170.58. Equity return is now at value 144.00, with -85.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.