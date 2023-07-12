urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) by analysts is $8.40, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for UGRO is 7.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of UGRO was 161.40K shares.

UGRO) stock’s latest price update

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO’s stock has risen by 33.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 52.02% and a quarterly drop of -26.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.32% for urban-gro Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.40% for UGRO’s stock, with a -41.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21st of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at 15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.38%, as shares surge +34.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO rose by +33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4047. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw -36.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from WILKS LEWIS, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Jun 12. After this action, WILKS LEWIS now owns 116,306 shares of urban-gro Inc., valued at $13,969 using the latest closing price.

Nattrass Bradley John, the Chief Executive Officer of urban-gro Inc., purchase 28,416 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Nattrass Bradley John is holding 1,900,000 shares at $35,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.85 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for urban-gro Inc. stands at -22.79. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -31.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.