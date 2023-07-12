Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is $11.70, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 120.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPWK on July 12, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

UPWK stock's latest price update

The stock price of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) has surged by 12.44 when compared to previous closing price of 9.08, but the company has seen a 11.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK’s stock has risen by 11.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.45% and a quarterly drop of -0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Upwork Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.66% for UPWK stock, with a simple moving average of -8.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $13 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at 18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 28,485 shares at the price of $9.14 back on Jun 20. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 1,012,262 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $260,396 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc., sale 963 shares at $9.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 15,708 shares at $8,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.