Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of EPR Properties’s (EPR) Stock

The stock of EPR Properties (EPR) has gone down by -1.38% for the week, with a 2.98% rise in the past month and a 20.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.04% for EPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.67% for EPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EPR is $49.45, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for EPR is 73.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume for EPR on July 12, 2023 was 493.09K shares.

EPR) stock’s latest price update

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 47.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $54 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

EPR Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.89. In addition, EPR Properties saw 23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EPR Properties (EPR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.