Understanding the 4.33% Volatility Levels of Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has seen a -2.53% decrease in the past week, with a -2.33% drop in the past month, and a -3.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.33% for CSIQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CSIQ is $49.88, which is $13.18 above the current price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on July 12, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has dropped by -2.79 compared to previous close of 38.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSIQ Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.84. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +3.21. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.