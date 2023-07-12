Understanding the 12.45% Volatility Levels of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s (NDRA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) has gone down by -8.78% for the week, with a -13.46% drop in the past month and a -26.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.45% for NDRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.80% for NDRA’s stock, with a -61.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is $20.00, which is $18.65 above the current market price. The public float for NDRA is 3.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NDRA on July 12, 2023 was 63.60K shares.

NDRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) has decreased by -5.59 when compared to last closing price of 1.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NDRA Trading at -8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA fell by -8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4602. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. saw -66.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Thornton Michael Milos, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.65 back on May 18. After this action, Thornton Michael Milos now owns 34,139 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., valued at $24,750 using the latest closing price.

DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY, the Director of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., purchase 83,333 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY is holding 102,434 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

The total capital return value is set at -136.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.45. Equity return is now at value -150.50, with -121.70 for asset returns.

Based on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.05. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.