Trading Update: Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Stock Endures 5.60% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has gone down by -2.61% for the week, with a 11.08% rise in the past month and a 49.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.60% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.61% for NVTS stock, with a simple moving average of 72.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) by analysts is $9.63, which is -$0.65 below the current market price. The public float for NVTS is 108.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of NVTS was 2.44M shares.

NVTS) stock’s latest price update

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.34 in relation to its previous close of 10.31. However, the company has experienced a -2.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

NVTS Trading at 21.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 192.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Sheridan Eugene, who sale 24,358 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Jul 06. After this action, Sheridan Eugene now owns 902,552 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $245,285 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 32,050 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 926,910 shares at $342,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.