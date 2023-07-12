Trading Update: BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Stock Endures 10.74% Monthly Volatility

The stock of BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has seen a 22.51% increase in the past week, with a -8.82% drop in the past month, and a -28.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for BIVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for BIVI’s stock, with a -14.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BIVI is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BIVI is $11.50, which is $6.33 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 12.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume for BIVI on July 12, 2023 was 227.72K shares.

BIVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) has increased by 10.47 when compared to last closing price of 4.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at -16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +22.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw -33.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from BERMAN RICHARD J, who sale 5,984 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Jun 07. After this action, BERMAN RICHARD J now owns 23,210 shares of BioVie Inc., valued at $34,782 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 29,194 shares at $32,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

The total capital return value is set at -259.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -249.05. Equity return is now at value -343.00, with -145.50 for asset returns.

Based on BioVie Inc. (BIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.96. Total debt to assets is 60.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.