ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THMO is 2.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for THMO is $5.00, which is $3.54 above the current price. The public float for THMO is 0.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THMO on July 12, 2023 was 251.91K shares.

THMO) stock’s latest price update

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THMO’s Market Performance

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has seen a 15.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.04% gain in the past month and a -37.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for THMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.97% for THMO’s stock, with a -64.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THMO Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +15.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3068. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw -54.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.08 for the present operating margin

+22.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -107.51. Equity return is now at value -266.90, with -71.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.