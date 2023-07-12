The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.68 in relation to its previous close of 65.42. However, the company has experienced a 12.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/22 that From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

Is It Worth Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is $79.00, which is $4.3 above the current market price. The public float for SMG is 40.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMG on July 12, 2023 was 736.56K shares.

SMG’s Market Performance

The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has seen a 12.11% increase in the past week, with a 12.44% rise in the past month, and a -5.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for SMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.31% for SMG’s stock, with a 16.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $80 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

SMG Trading at 11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG rose by +12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.27. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 49.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from HAGEDORN JAMES, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $67.00 back on May 12. After this action, HAGEDORN JAMES now owns 179,899 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,674,909 using the latest closing price.

STUMP DENISE, the EVP, Global Human Resources of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 2,503 shares at $86.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that STUMP DENISE is holding 39,875 shares at $216,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -324.70, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,213.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.68. Total debt to assets is 76.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,064.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.