The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) Stock: A 0.82% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, PGR stock has gone down by -0.32%, with a monthly gain of 0.83% and a quarterly plunge of -11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for The Progressive Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for PGR’s stock, with a -0.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is above average at 95.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is $147.47, which is $15.83 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 582.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGR on July 12, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has increased by 0.83 when compared to last closing price of 131.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/14/23 that Inflation, Ad Cuts Can Be Winning Combo for Progressive

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $135 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.16. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Sauerland John P, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $131.81 back on Jun 29. After this action, Sauerland John P now owns 321,507 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $1,581,720 using the latest closing price.

Sauerland John P, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $127.55 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Sauerland John P is holding 333,507 shares at $1,530,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.