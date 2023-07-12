The Impact of Market Fluctuations on TD SYNNEX Corporation’s (SNX) Stock

The stock of TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has gone up by 3.95% for the week, with a 5.03% rise in the past month and a 4.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for SNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for SNX’s stock, with a 3.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is above average at 13.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) is $108.64, which is $11.6 above the current market price. The public float for SNX is 84.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNX on July 12, 2023 was 394.07K shares.

SNX) stock’s latest price update

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 97.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

SNX Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.21. In addition, TD SYNNEX Corporation saw 3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from HUME RICHARD T, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $92.61 back on Jul 03. After this action, HUME RICHARD T now owns 178,150 shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation, valued at $1,389,154 using the latest closing price.

POLK DENNIS, the Executive Chair of TD SYNNEX Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $92.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that POLK DENNIS is holding 132,402 shares at $740,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.98 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD SYNNEX Corporation stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 15.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.