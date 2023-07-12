The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Silk Road Medical Inc’s (SILK) Stock

The stock of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has gone down by -24.09% for the week, with a -24.85% drop in the past month and a -39.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.40% for SILK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.81% for SILK’s stock, with a -45.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) is $39.63, which is $21.99 above the current market price. The public float for SILK is 37.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SILK on July 12, 2023 was 586.62K shares.

SILK) stock’s latest price update

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -26.46 compared to its previous closing price of 32.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -24.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

SILK Trading at -29.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK fell by -21.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.99. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -54.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Davis Andrew S., who sale 69 shares at the price of $30.79 back on Jul 06. After this action, Davis Andrew S. now owns 115,614 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $2,124 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Erica J., the President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $32.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Rogers Erica J. is holding 269,639 shares at $32,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.51 for the present operating margin

+72.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silk Road Medical Inc stands at -39.68. The total capital return value is set at -27.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.40. Equity return is now at value -50.00, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), the company’s capital structure generated 50.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.47. Total debt to assets is 30.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.