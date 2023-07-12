The Impact of Market Fluctuations on HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) Stock

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has gone down by -2.25% for the week, with a 1.56% rise in the past month and a 11.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.82% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is 6.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is $49.98, which is $10.93 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.95B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On July 12, 2023, HSBC’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has plunged by -0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 39.09, but the company has seen a -2.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Stock Market News

HSBC Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.01. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.