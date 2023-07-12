The Impact of Market Fluctuations on DSS Inc.’s (DSS) Stock

In the past week, DSS stock has gone down by -13.97%, with a monthly gain of 56.33% and a quarterly surge of 42.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.83% for DSS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.72% for DSS’s stock, with a 37.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DSS is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DSS is $1.40, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for DSS is 57.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for DSS on July 12, 2023 was 628.17K shares.

DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS)’s stock price has dropped by -14.06 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for DSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2020.

DSS Trading at 30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +56.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSS fell by -13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2944. In addition, DSS Inc. saw 93.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSS starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 334,921 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Dec 13. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 18,914,326 shares of DSS Inc., valued at $75,893 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Director of DSS Inc., purchase 51,385 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 18,579,405 shares at $9,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.59 for the present operating margin

+18.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for DSS Inc. stands at -163.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.80.

Based on DSS Inc. (DSS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.09. Total debt to assets is 20.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DSS Inc. (DSS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.