The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.90relation to previous closing price of 72.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) by analysts is $85.39, which is $12.16 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 308.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of HIG was 1.66M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG’s stock has seen a 1.18% increase for the week, with a 3.03% rise in the past month and a 4.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.50% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $71 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

HIG Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.45. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $71.72 back on Jul 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 2,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $24,098 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 336 shares at $70.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 2,836 shares at $23,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.