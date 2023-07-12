The -11.55% Simple Moving Average of The Allstate Corporation’s (ALL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ALL stock has gone down by -1.30%, with a monthly decline of -2.54% and a quarterly plunge of -6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for The Allstate Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for ALL stock, with a simple moving average of -11.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Allstate Corporation (ALL) by analysts is $131.94, which is $23.29 above the current market price. The public float for ALL is 261.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ALL was 1.94M shares.

ALL) stock’s latest price update

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 106.75. However, the company has seen a -1.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/05/23 that Allstate Stops Selling New Home-Insurance Policies in California, Citing Wildfire Risks

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $117 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

ALL Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.44. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw -19.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Merten Jesse E, who sale 29,451 shares at the price of $134.18 back on Feb 22. After this action, Merten Jesse E now owns 16,668 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $3,951,588 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Suren, the President, Enterprise Services of The Allstate Corporation, sale 20,241 shares at $137.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Gupta Suren is holding 82,270 shares at $2,773,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at -11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.47. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Allstate Corporation (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 47.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 9.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.