TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has seen a 12.35% increase in the past week, with a 26.91% gain in the past month, and a 25.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for TTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.09% for TTI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is above average at 83.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is $7.00, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for TTI is 115.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTI on July 12, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

TTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has increased by 4.09 when compared to last closing price of 3.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $7 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2022.

TTI Trading at 30.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +31.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw 10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at +1.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 180.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.34. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.