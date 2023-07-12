Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.92 in relation to its previous close of 77.02. However, the company has experienced a 1.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is 2.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TRGP is 222.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRGP on July 12, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stock saw an increase of 1.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.62% and a quarterly increase of 4.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.24% for TRGP’s stock, with a 9.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $115 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

TRGP Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.58. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Pryor D. Scott, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $76.11 back on Mar 02. After this action, Pryor D. Scott now owns 116,533 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $1,522,276 using the latest closing price.

Chung Paul W, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sale 18,246 shares at $75.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Chung Paul W is holding 61,900 shares at $1,376,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.