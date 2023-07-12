Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.45 in relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) is $1.00, The public float for TKAT is 31.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TKAT on July 12, 2023 was 172.46K shares.

TKAT’s Market Performance

TKAT’s stock has seen a -12.09% decrease for the week, with a -40.80% drop in the past month and a -52.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.77% for Takung Art Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.11% for TKAT’s stock, with a -57.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKAT Trading at -38.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.45%, as shares sank -23.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT fell by -12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3455. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw -47.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.06 for the present operating margin

+76.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takung Art Co. Ltd. stands at -311.69. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.